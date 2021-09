It’s no secret that kids and students hate homework. And as students grapple with an ongoing pandemic that has had a wide range of mental health impacts, is it time schools started listening to their pleas about workloads?

But studies about the effectiveness of homework have been conflicting and inconclusive, leading some adults to argue that homework should become a thing of the past.

Jen Hogan parent and journalist for The Irish Times joined Alison to share her thoughts.