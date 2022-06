Much has been said about Prince Louis’ antics over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, and many parents will have found his behavior very relatable.

We’ve all been there – at a restaurant, a wedding or in a post office queue, when our child has suddenly chosen that very moment to become feral, a bit silly or have a mega meltdown.

So how do we handle this type of behavior? For more on this Deirdre Holland Hannon spoke to Fran – She’s a behavioral specialist based in Limerick.