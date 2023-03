When Maureen Sullivan was just twelve years old, she confided in her teacher that she was being physically and sexually abused by her stepfather. Never, in her darkest imaginings, could she have dreamt that she would be the one who would face harrowing punishment.

The Girl in the Tunnel is the heart-breaking story of her agonizing journey from a violent home to the brutal Magdalene laundry, and her desperate fight for freedom and for justice.

Maureen joined Fran to discuss her memoir.