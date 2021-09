Gerard Hutch appeared in court charged with the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel over five-and-a-half years ago.

The 59-year-old was extradited from Spain yesterday afternoon and arrested on the tarmac at Casement Aerodrome, before being brought to a special sitting of the Special Criminal Court tonight.

Michael Doyle is a reporter with the Irish Sun and was at the proceedings, he spoke to Fran this morning.