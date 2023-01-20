Gambling Support Cashel – Eddie Kendrick

Problem gambling has brought devastation to individuals and households across Ireland.

We gamble almost €10,000 every minute, which equates to over €5bn each year in Ireland and the fall out of this problem has been horrific.

Spafield FRC in Cashel operates a non-profit Gambling Therapy and Support Service that provides confidential advice, community education, support and counselling to those with a gambling problem and their loved ones in the wider Tipperary area.

Eddie Kendrick, is an integrative counsellor who is working as a gambling support worker with Spafield Family Resource Centre (FRC) in Cashel & he spoke to Fran on Tipp Today.