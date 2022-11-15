Ryan O’Dywer – Road to Recovery Fund

Ryan O’Dwyer is a 38-year-old man from Carrick on Suir who was involved in a serious road traffic accident in July this year. Ryan had to be airlifted to Cork University Hospital where he was put into an induced coma.

He suffered life-changing injuries and has a long challenging road ahead of him.

Verona O’Dwyer is Ryan’s sister-in-law, and she spoke to Fran about Ryan and the community who are doing fundraisers to help him on his journey.





You can donate below: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ryan-o-dwyer