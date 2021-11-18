Fight For Danny – Lisa Norris

Six-year-old Danny Norris has Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma. He has gone through months and months of grueling treatment, on one occasion his parents, Lar and Lisa Norris from Ballymac thought the worst when his body starting shutting down.

Thankfully the treatment described below appears to be working – however the relapse rate is high – at 60%. If Danny relapses, he cannot undergo the same treatment again and he has just 10% chance of survival second time around.

That’s why his family has embarked on a fundraising campaign to get him to New York for what could be a life saving treatment.

Lisa, Danny’s mother joined us in studio on Thursday.