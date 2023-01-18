Feet in the Street Protest Limerick

At a lengthy meeting of Midwest Hospital Campaign team volunteers this week, the details were finalized for a mass protest about what been inflicted upon the people of the region by the failed and discredited reconfiguration of our hospitals and Emergency Departments.

The Nenagh Needs Its A&E Campaign is inviting anybody who can possibly be there, to join this protest this coming Saturday starting at City Hall Limerick.

Conor Reidy and Tanya De Vito are members of Nenagh needs It’s A&E campaign and they joined Fran this morning…