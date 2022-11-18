Dr Anthony O’Halloran – Trump re-run & Russia

Donald Trump’s announcement of his third run for the White House comes when he is in a weaker position than at any time since the immediate aftermath of the attack by his supporters on the US Capitol on January 6th last year.

Polls suggest Trump is still the most popular figure in his Republican Party. But in the days following the midterm election several leading Republicans have contended it was time for the party to move on from the former president.

Political Author, lecturer and scientist Anthony O’Halloran spoke to Fran on Tipp Today