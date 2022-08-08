Dillon Quirke – Tipp TodayTribute

The first hour of Monday’s Tipp Today was a tribute to Tipp hurler Dillon Quirke who sadly passed away over the weekend.

Alison spoke to Tipp FM Sports journalist Ronan Quirke, retired parish priest of Clonoulty Matthew McGrath aswell as Dillon’s club and County team mates Timmy and Conor Hammersley, John O’Keefe and Cathal Bourke. Caitriona O’Gorman club secretary with Clonoulty.