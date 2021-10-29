Needle spiking ignites fears of a worrying new trend emerging

There has been a concerning rise in reported instances of young women being spiked in nightclubs.

Unlike in recent years, when unsuspecting women would have their drinks spiked in pubs and nightclubs, the latest method involves spiking injections – injecting people with the sedative GHB or other harmful drugs.

The reports have led to a nationwide conversation. It is a huge concern and our Producer spoke to one woman from Tipperary who fell victim to this at a nightclub in the Mid-West recently.





Róisín Burke – President of Mary Immaculate College Limerick Students’ Union also joined Fran on the issue.