Tipperary Community Pride is a volunteer lead, nonprofit, community event that is focused on providing a safe inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ people, their friends, families and allies.

There are some events taking place this weekend in Clonmel and Thurles and over the next week to mark Tipperary Pride.

Gerard Sweetman Chairperson of Tipperary Clonmel pride and LGBTQ+ support worker and Evelyn Roberts, Chairperson of Thurles Pride and main organiser joined Fran this morning.