There are warnings that we haven’t seen the worst of hospital overcrowding yet despite the fact, yesterday, over 931 patients waited nationally for a bed on the worst day for overcrowding since the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation began counting in 2006.

Consultants are warning that patients will die if something isn’t done and people who attended UHL A and E in recent days have described scenes there like a war zone.

Nenagh based Independent Cllr Seamie Morris joined Ali to discuss.