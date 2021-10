Clash of the Clans is a story that traces the emergence of the Irish mafia from the streets of Dublin to the highest echelons of global organised crime and right into the heart of professional boxing.

When a weigh-in turns into a gangland bloodbath, the tables begin to turn on the powerful Kinahan Organised Crime Group.

Bestselling author and award-winning crime journalist Nicola Tallant wrote the book and she spoke to Fran on Tipp Today this morning.