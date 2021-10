Clonmel and Thurles officially become University towns today.

The country’s newest technological university spanning six campuses across Limerick, Clare, Tipperary and Westmeath formally opens today – The Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest – TUS.

Seamus Hoyne, Dean of Flexible and Work Place Learning joined Fran on campus this morning. Our own Pat Murphy also joined us with students from the Clonmel campus.