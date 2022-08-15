How can you anti-age the back of your hands?

When most people discuss anti-aging, the conversation is focused on the face. It’s the first thing people notice about you. But what about your hands?

Hand aging is often discussed outside of facial aging. But can you slow or prevent aging in your hands just as you can in your face? To tell us more Ali was joined by Senior Beauty Therapist and owner of Laurel Salon in Clonmel Laura Moloney.

She’s also given us a fabulous handscrub to have your hands feeling and smelling great!





Homemade Hand Scrub

Dessert spoon of Brown Sugar

Dessert spoon of Granulated Coffee

1-2 Dessert Spoons if Coconut Oil

Essential Oils – optional

(Lemongrass / Lavender / Tea Tree) x5 drops.

Coconut Oil can be partially melted to soften if too waxy and stiff.

Pop all the ingredients into an ordinary bowl.

Mix well until all ingredients are combined.

Press with back of spoon into container.

Store in bathroom cabinet / cupboard / fridge

Will keep for up 12 weeks.

Applying it on your hands

1/2 teaspoon – full teaspoon

Hold in cups of hands for up to 30seconds to allow coconut to melt

Rub and work your hands focusing in on areas of callus / knuckles / hard skin on tips of fingers / around cuticles.

To remove

Rinse with warm water and flannel cloth until fully removed.

Yours hands will be as soft as butter and smell devine!