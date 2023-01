The HSE has said it will begin a review of all open Child and Adolescent Mental Health System cases this week focusing directly on children and adolescents who have not been monitored for six months or more.

It follows a report by the Mental Health Commission which has highlighted significant deficits in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health System (CAMHS).

Katie Richard is a psychotherapist with Monumental Therapy Center in Co Laois and she spoke to Fran on Tipp Today.