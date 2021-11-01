The Boy That Never Came Home – Emma McMenamy

A new book aims to shed further light on the case of a missing Dublin boy who was last seen almost 35 years ago while making his way to school.

The Boy Who Never Came Home is written by author Emma McMenamy and explores the harrowing case of Philip Cairns, a 13-year-old who went missing in 1986 and has not been seen since.

Philip remains one of the most high-profile missing persons cases in Ireland and there is still so much confusion and rumour surrounding this tragic case.





Author Emma McMenamy spoke to Fran on Tipp Today this morning.