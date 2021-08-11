Body Confidence in the Over 60’s – Mary & Jo

A New Zealand study claims men and women become more satisfied with their bodies over time – bucking the expectations of our youth-obsessed culture

Men and women are happiest with their bodies after reaching the age of 60, a study has found.

Satisfaction with size, shape and appearance gradually increases as people age, with our latter years characterised by the highest levels of self-assurance, according to data from more than 15,000 people.





Mary Gordon and Jo Knoble spoke to Fran about it on Tipp Today this morning.