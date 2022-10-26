Martyn Cosgraves blended family is a song about his own family. He has included his own children as special guests on the song and his partner. The song’s simplistic approach makes it so that both adults and children can relate to and easily identify how they can relate their situation.
He spoke to Fran on Tipp Today on Tuesday
Blended Families – Martin Cosgrave
