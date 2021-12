Fergus McGrath is a cognitive Behavioral Psychotherapist from Tipperary. Under the pen name of Cogbeh, he has written a self-help book, for the thinking person, that doubles up as a critique of the self-help genre. Fergus joined Fran in studio this morning.

The Aware Self: A Compendium Of Conscious Living’ is available in paperback from cogbeh.com and from selected retail outlets.