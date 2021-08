The landscape of healing has changed dramatically since March 2020 when Covid 19 hit our shores.

Katie Murphy from Clonmel. She is an acupuncturist, energy healer and intuitive mentor who brings a totally unique healing platform to us with her vast set of therapy tools from Acupuncture, Aromatherapy, Divine Essence Crystal Healing, and Reiki.

She joined Fran on Tipp Today live in studio.