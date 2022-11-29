Tipp Today Full Show 291122

On Tuesday’s Tipp Today, Ryan on his frustration with bickering politicians, Trish on her experience with living with a stoma, Sarah called the show to talk about her annoyance with illness benefit, Bonnie spoke to us about her calls for traffic calming in Killenaule.

Richie Kennedy from the GRA on the prospect on arming Gardai, Teresa, Tony and Joe also gave their thoughts on the topic.

Our Dear phil slot dealt with kids moving out, smelly breath and sending an inappropriate message to a WhatsApp group.

Mairead Leahy on dog attacks and AnnMarie told us about the long term effects of an attack after her daughter was brutally attacked by a pitbull earlier this year.