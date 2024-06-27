Tipp Today Full Show 270624

On thursdays Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Tipp GRA rep Richard Kennedy about a recent attack on a Garda answering a call in South Tipp, new Mayor of Clonmel Michael Murphy was live in studio, Kieth on the latest regarding the Dualla Solar farms, listener Donal on assisted dying, Alison De Vere gave her thoughts on it too, Cara Darmody was live in studio fresh from her new protest outside Leinster House, listener Kevin on assisted dying, Health with Muriel on midliife weight gain, Maire Wixsted on her upcoming open garden fundraiser, Fran and Leanne on religious delusion and Ciatriona from the Framers Journal with this week’s farming news.