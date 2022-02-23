Tipp Today Full Show 2302

On Wednesday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Glor Tire winner Aisling Rafferty just off of her amazing win! We spoke to Virginia O’Dowd on the welcome new developments regarding the Ballybrophy rail line.

We spoke to callers, George, Pat, David and Thomas who all discussed how the Government has failed the electorate.

We spoke to Cllr David Dunne on the staffing shortages for dental care in Carrick, we had Energy healer Michael O’Doherty in studio to talk about fatigue and valuing yourself.

We also spoke to Siobhan who works in retail and made an appeal for people stealing shopping baskets to give them back!

Musical legend Johnny Duhan on the beautiful new song he wrote for his grandchild. We also had our gardening slot with Ultan Nesbitt.