Tipp Today Full Show 220922

AnnMarie spoke to Fran about the cost of going to a GP, Paulina and Carol spoke about the Cherryorchard incident.

TJ Mac from TJ Macs pub in Mullinahone spoke about their nomination in the Irish pub awards, Head of news Sheila Naughten told us about a row at the Clonmel municipal district meeting, caller Paul gave his views on anti social behaviour following the Cherryorchard incident.

Dating coach Frances Kelleher spoke about first date ettiquette, Mairead Leahy our vet spoke about how pets grieve.

Pat O’Toole from the Farmers Journal spoke to us live from the National Ploughing Championships, Muriel Cuddy spoke about inflammation as part of this week’s Health slot, Lorna Butler spoke about how to avoid people pleasing, we had a small taster of this weekends Down Your Way and Helen called in to talk about the lack of a Garda presence.