Tipp Today Full Show 2203

On Tuesday’s Tipp Today we spoke to Jimmy and Fionnoula O’Sullivan in Fethard who are preparing to welcome up to 15 Ukranian families to the old Convent this friday, listener Barbara soke to us about struggling to meet rising costs, we spoke to parents Edwina and Sarah who are both struggling to secure OT and Speech language assessments for their children.

We spoke to Dr Mary Ryan about calls to bring back mask wearing in public settings and she also spoke about the revolutionary new drug being targeted at people with obesity.

We spoke to Ken Joyce from Alienated.ie about parental alienation and the effect it can have not just on the child but on the wider family.

Ann and Joan disagreed about whether smoking should be banned in public places, our Agony aunt Phil was in studio to answer listener questions including a secret vasectomy, an annoying workmate and a nighbour who blocks a driveway.

We also spoke to Ralph Rigel for the breaking news that Rebecca Saunders has been granted permission to exhume her daughter Clarissa and bring her to the US, Cathal Nolan from Ireland’s Weather Channel gave us a positive forecast for the next few days and Clonmel chef Luke Aherne who is through to the semi-finals of a competition to find Britain’s best young chef!