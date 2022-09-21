Tipp Today Full Show 210922

On Wednesday’s Tipp Today, Fran began by speaking to Frank and Therese about the possible return of Bertie Ahern to poltics, Bernie and Joan gave their opinions on who should pay on a first date, Dan also spoke to us about delays he is experiencing in trying to get knee surgery.

In the second hour Barbara, Tommy and Anne gave their thoughts on the footage from Dublin of a Garda car being rammed. Martin Quinn spoke about International Peace day, and GP Pat Harrold spoke about flu.

In the final hour, Des Willoughby spoke to Fran about the upcoming Celtic Brothers gig in Thurles, Kathleen spoke to us about her late asthma diagnosis, Tracy spoke about the difficulty with medical cards and our gardening expert Ultan Nesbitt was on hand to answer your gardening queries.