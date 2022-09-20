Tipp Today Full Show 200922

Kicking off Tuesday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke about the possible return of Bertie Ahern to polticis, Mark, Paul and Carmel gave their views.

Kate spoke to us about the struggles facing carers, Jim Finn was live at the long awaited return of the Ploughing Championships in Rathiniska, Emma gave us her nomination for the Best of Tipp awards and gave her touching reason, Teresa Collins spoke about this weekends upcoming event to remember the vcitims of Sean Ross, Sarah spoke to us about Coeliac disease, we had our Dear Phil slot with advice for threesomes, gentle boys and who should pay on a first date.

We also spoke to Eileen O’Brien ahead of this weekends tribute to her late Dad, the amazing musician Paddy O’Brien and Niall Kitson gave us his tech and podcast recommendations on this week’s tech slot.