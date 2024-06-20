Tipp Today Full Show 200624

On Thursdays Tipp Today, Fran spoke to newly elected Labour Councillor Michael Chicken Brennan, caller Maria on the future of the Green Party, Caller Paul gave his views on Eamon Ryan, Christine on the price of nappies increasing while Tracey told us about price variations on head lice treatments, caller Mary on emigration, Leanne and Fran on the meaning of dreams, Muriel on eating by the clock, Martin on speed vans in Templemore, a taste of this weekends Down Your Way, Richard on the Green Party and Caitriona from the Farmers Journal joined us for this week’s Farming news.