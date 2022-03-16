Tipp Today Full Show 1603 22′

On Wednesday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Irish people all over the world ahead of St Patricks Day tomorrow!

We began by speaking to Shane McCormack in China and Christina in Australia.

We also had some callers to discuss the graveyard byelaws with Sarah, while Catherine spoke to us about the pressure she faces trying to pay bills as a family carer. Richie Molloy from the Carers Association also joined us in studio to talk about the crisis facing families.

In the second hour we spoke to Norbert Hennessy in New York, Denise Hogan told us about her brave journey in an effort to rescue refugees in Ulraine and bring them back to Nenagh and Ali was in studio to talk about some of movies wrst Irish accents.

We had our Garda slot with a look around the County at whats happening, Conor Reidy told us the story about the infamous hospital sweepstakes and Ultan Nesbitt from Centenary Home and Garden was on hand to dish out his gardening advice.