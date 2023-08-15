Tipp Today Full Show 150823

On Tuesday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Father Michael Twomey on the possibility of funerals being pushed out because of a lack of priests, Dr Tim Collins on claims that people are being kept out of Dolla graveyard, Eddie called in about the nightmare of renewing his Public servces card, Margaret called in with a warning about potential accommodation scams, Reporter Jack White on the devastating impact of road deaths.

Our Interiors expert Karen Prendergast on patterns and textures, Phil was in for our agony aunt slot and Ali talked us though the latest US congressional hearings on aliens!