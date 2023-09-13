Tipp Today Full Show 130923

On Wednesdays Tipp Today, Fran began by speaking to Cllr Seamie Morris following our interview with Tanaiste Michail Martin yesterday in which he claimed that no one ever talks about the successes in the health service, Cllr John Fitzgerald on the story that estate agents are being fined for litter for their “For Sale” signs, Mike on problems with water in the County, Gary on the rising cost of fuel, Tanya De Vito from the Nenagh Needs Its A &E group on Michail Martins comments. The conpsiracy slot focussed on the theories around September 11th, Tracy on the problems with signage, Emma Corbett from Educating Eire, a new education platform, Jaspar McCarthy on a new show about Maggie Maher, a woman from Killusty who saved the poetry of Emily Dickinson and our gardening expert Ultan Nesbitt answered all your gardening queries.