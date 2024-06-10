Tipp Today Full Show 100624

On Monday’s Tipp Today, Fran was joined by the Panel of Joe Leahy, Martin Quinn and Phil Prendergast to dissect the results from the weekends local and European elections.

Marie told us the harrowing story of how her sister was forced to wait for 4 hours for an ambulance lying in the street. Paul Barry stands dwon from threats of a hunger strike after resolution is found to his licensing issue, Thomas Conway wa slive in studio for this week’s Global news, Fran attended a weekend protest in Dundrum while caller Michael called in with his view on the issue. this week’s Women in Business focus was Natalie McKnight from “Get the Locals” and Cllr Davy Dunne on his election victory and Sinn Feins overall performance.