On friday’s Tipp Today Fran began by speaking to Johnny Luby about the week that was, Celine Clarke from Age Action on calls to bring back cash at the GAA turnstiles, TD Jackie Cahill on Bertie’s return to politics, Mind Reader and mentallist Robert Williams interpreting listeners dreams, our own Andrew Looby on the Grammys and the death of Burt Bacharack and our friday Panel of Joe Leahy, Kieran Cleary and Andrea Keenan unpacked the main stories of the week!