Tipp Today Full Show 070923

On Thursday’s Tipp Today Fran spoke to Seamus Healy about his decision to run again in the next election, Martin Quinn and Cllr AnnMarie Ryan spoke about the controversial strairs at the Cup and Saucer.

Tammy spoke to us about the debacle involving the Wolftones, Martina on whether graphic road safety ads should come back to help educate people on road safety, Rachel, Brenda and Tara gave their sage advice for a Dear Phil letter writer, Alice called in to talk about the ESB Standing Charge, Muriel on the power of positive thinking, a taste of this weekends Down Your Way, Noel spoke to us ahead of the Deirdre Darcy Hogan Fundraising Event this weekend and Pat O’Toole from the Farmers Jounral on the Nitrates issue.