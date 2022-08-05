Tipp Today Full Show 050822

Friday’s Tipp Today came live from Friar street on Cashel as part of our Tipp Today Summer tour! We kicked off as always on a friday with Johnny Looby’s musings of the week, Anna Marie McHugh from the Ploughing festival filled us in on the preperations ahead of this years much anticipated event!

Cllr’s Roger Kennedy, Michael Fitzgerald and Declan Burgess spoke about some of the challenges facing Cashel.

Adriaan Bartels from the Palace Hotel stopped by aswell as Senator Garret Aherne, Jane came on to raise awareness of sarcoma cancer following her son’s death from the illness, Kieran Fitzgerald told us about his latest Tik Tok.

We had the latest on a protest being held in Littleton, Cashel business owner Marie Whelan from KW Opticians spoke to us and our friday Panel of Alison DeVere Hunt, Liam Browne and Tom Wood picked apart the topics of the week.