Tipp Today Full Show 040724

On Thursdays Tipp today, Fran spoke to Donal Keating on the damaging rumours doing the rounds on Kilmoyler House in Cahir, Caller Martin on the mirgation pact, Dan Harty on housing and Patric on the issues around immigration.

Angie and Tara gave their thoughts on tattoos in the workplace, Cliff told us about his problems with school transport, Paul on immigration and Cathal Nolan on the latest studies on temperatures rises. We also had Muriel in for the weekly health slot to look at the male menopause, Sinead Foley told us about the upcoming Aglish festival and Caitriona gave us the rundown of this week’s Farming news.