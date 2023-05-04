Tipp Today Full Show 040523

On Thursday’s Tipp Today Fran about the debate on whether people feel uncomfortable in some fancy establishments.

Caller William on young drivers.

Our Reporter Ali was in Nenagh at the Men’s Shed.

Karl Clancy on being a dad and understanding the alpha male.

John G O’Dwyer live in studio on walking tours for the summer, our farming slot with Caitriona Morrissey, Muriel spoke about blood pressure and cholesterol for our health slot, Tara Gill on an upcoming fundraiser for a Tipp toddler and Lorna Butler on perfectionism.