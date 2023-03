We celebrated World Down Syndrome Day this week, the event is being marked all this week and as part of that,

Tipp Today has teamed up with Meitheal 21 in Thurles and the Tipperary Down Syndrome branch and all of this week we will be speaking to children, parents and care providers to learn more about Down Syndrome.

Today we are going to hear from a grandparent of a child with Down Syndrome…….