Ours To Protect – Derryvilla Lake Nature Reserve

In this week’s edition of Tipp FM’s Ours to Protect, Alison visits Derryvilla lake and nature reserve to discuss the worrying decline in some native animal and bird species.

Ours To Protect, will be broadcast on Tipp FM every Monday.

It’s a collaboration of local and regional broadcasters from across the country who have come together to tackle climate change, champion climate action, and inform and educate audiences all over Ireland about how they can make a difference.





Check out www.ourstoprotect.ie for more details.

Ours to Protect is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the Television License Fee and is a partnership between Tipp FM and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland.