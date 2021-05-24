Plan B – Episode 8

Plan B is an eight week series on Tipp FM which looks at how local businesses have coped with and adapted to Covid-19.

On the final episode we spoke with Sarah Furno from Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers on how they coped during the pandemic

The Apple Farm near Cahir will be opening their campsite in the coming weeks – we caught up with owner Con Traas who says there will be some changes this year.





And we heard from Noreen and Patrick Fitzgerald who have been converting their working farm near New Inn to an open farm.