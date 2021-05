Plan B is an eight week series on Tipp FM which looks at how local businesses have coped with and adapted to Covid-19.

This week we got the thoughts of Mary Considine who is CEO of the Shannon Group

We also chatted with Roscrea estate agent Seamus Browne who is chairman of the Real Estate Alliance.





And we spoke to Roscrea native Michael Doorley who is President of the Irish Travel Agents Association about his hopes for the remainder of this year and beyond.