Pat Williams and his search for medical information due to hereditary life-threatening condition

Pat has spoken to us in the past. You may remember his incredible story which he has shared with us about the sad circumstances surrounding his birth in 1977.

Pat was taken from his mother just days after she gave birth and he was put up for adoption against his mother’s wishes. She ended up in a psychiatric facility where she sadly took her own life a year to the day after Pat’s birth. Pat spent most of his adult life looking for his mother’s grave and now is faced with another struggle. This time, a search to find his medical information. Pat joined Fran this morning on Tipp Today.