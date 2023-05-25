Almost one year ago a 17-year-old boy was attacked by a gang of teenagers while sitting with his girlfriend on a wall in a Clonmel car park.
Fran met with his parents, Noreen and Gerard at the spot where he was viciously assaulted.
His parents compare the incident with what happened in Navan, but while arrests were made in that case within days, this Tipp family have waited a year for answers….
A parent’s Nightmare – Son’s unprovoked attacked by gang
