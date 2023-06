Having been spoken about for decades, just over a year ago the two primary schools in Cahir amalgamated.

Cahir Boys National School and Our Lady of Mercy Primary School relocated to a new state of the art building to form Bunscoil na Cathrach.

Tipp FM’s Pat Murphy visited recently to chat with school principal Brendan Horan about how they are benefitting from the move and how pupils there are responding to climate change.