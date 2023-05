Today is World MS Day. This day of celebration brings the global MS community together to share stories, raise awareness and campaign for everyone affected by MS.

There are over 9,000 people in Ireland living with multiple sclerosis.

Deirdre Drowney is the regional community worker for South Tipperary & she spoke to Fran on Tipp Today along with Alison O’Regan from Clonmel, she was diagnosed when her daughter Abigail was born 21 years ago.