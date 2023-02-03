Martin Condon – Could the decriminalisation of drugs be on the way?

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has signaled support for a decriminalization of drugs, saying he backs calls from his own TDs for a health-led approach.

Two Fianna Fáil TDs, including the chair of the Oireachtas justice committee, said the war on drugs is not working, and there must be a legalization of drugs in this country.

Recreational drug users could be able to access their substance of choice in a “off license”-style outlet, in a bid to control the make-up of the drugs and limit the ability of drug gangs to make vast fortunes from their illegal trade.





Drug Policy Reform Activist Martin Condon spoke to Fran on Tipp Today.