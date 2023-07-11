Large anomaly reported on grounds of Sean Ross Abbey Mother and Baby Home

There have been calls for a fresh investigation at Sean Ross Abbey Mother and Baby Home after the discovery of what’s believed to be mass baby graves.

According to this week’s Irish Sunday Mirror, an expert survey by TST Engineering Company pinpointed several locations in the grounds of the abbey with some anomalies beneath the surface.

TST director Simone Demurtas, who was involved in the Tuam probe into 796 babies’ bodies in a septic tank and Rachel Keogh of the Bring Them Home campaign spoke to Fran on the matter.