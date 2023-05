Just after noon on Sunday 24 March 1968 Aer Lingus Flight 712 from Cork to London Heathrow crashed off the Wexford coast.

The aircraft – a Vickers Viscount named “St. Phelim” – went down into the sea just off Tuskar Rock, killing all 61 passengers and crew.

Only 14 bodies were ever recovered from the scene and the cause of the crash has never been determined.





Jerome McCormick is Neil McCormick’s brother who tragically lost his life in the crash, and he spoke to Fran on Tipp Today this morning.